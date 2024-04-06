For Rays’ Ryan Pepiot, the goal is to stick to the plan

DENVER — Though the final line from his Rays debut wasn’t impressive, Ryan Pepiot insisted there was some good in how he ended up there, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks (including the first two batters) over 5⅔ innings Monday against the Rangers.

The key to success for Pepiot, who came from the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade, is attacking the zone early. And that was a primary topic of conversation heading into Sunday’s game against the Rockies.

Strike-throwing was a point of emphasis during spring training games, and from about halfway on it looked like Pepiot got it. Now, he has to continue doing so.

“After the first inning (Monday), after (Josh Jung’s three-run) home run, it was really just like it felt to where it was before,” Pepiot said. “It was kind of like the Minnesota (spring) game, where you kind of start out a little slow. You see that if you don’t fill up the zone to start the game, you get yourself in a crappy situation with two walks to start the game.

“Against a good lineup like (Texas), you’re not going to have much success. You leave up one pitch, and they end up with three runs.’’

Pepiot said the focus on strike-throwing remains. “From after that, it was solid. The strike zone focus is there the whole time. It’s what I did last year, it’s what I did to finish camp. … Just attack from pitch one, and let one pitch take you to the next.”

Special memories

Though more than half of the Rays had never played at Coors Field before Friday, the picturesque ballpark holds special memories for some.

Infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario made his big-league debut there on Aug. 1, 2017, for the Mets, called up from Triple A.

“It was a dream come true,” Rosario said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “Just like every child says, they want to accomplish their dreams, and on that day I was able to accomplish mine.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash got to celebrate a World Series championship in Denver as a member of the 2007 Red Sox, who swept the Rockies.

“It was a very special memory, anytime you do something like that and get to be part of it,” Cash said. “This place was rocking. The Rockies were a really, really good team, highlighted by some really good players. Matt Holliday comes to mind. But it is special anytime you’re winning that last game of the season. We were able to do that here.”

Miscellany

Friday’s game was the first in Rays history in which they entered the final inning trailing by four or more runs, tied or took the lead and lost on a walkoff, according to Elias. They also became the first team in major-league history, per OptaStats, to erase a four-run deficit in the top of the ninth and lose in the bottom on a walkoff grand slam. ... Jake Odorizzi, the 11-year veteran who signed a minor-league deal March 15, is slated to start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, his second appearance for the Bulls after pitching in the Rays’ final spring game. If Odorizzi feels he is ready for the majors, the Rays will have to decide to make room for him or allow him to go elsewhere. … Cash was looking forward to chatting with lefty Jalen Beeks, who spent parts of five seasons with the Rays before being claimed off waivers in November by Colorado. “Great guy, great family guy, enjoyed having him for all those years,” Cash said. “We traded a good pitcher in Nate Eovaldi for him (in July 2018), and he was a big contributor for so many seasons with us ... pitched big innings for us. ... Tyler Alexander was to start for the Rays on Saturday night, appreciative he has past experience at Coors Field but not even wanting to think about repeating it. On his final pitch of his July 2 outing, he strained his left lat and didn’t pitch again during the season.

• • •

