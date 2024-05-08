Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (8-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-18, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (2-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -235, White Sox +191; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox.

Tampa Bay has gone 13-9 in home games and 19-18 overall. The Rays are 12-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 8-28 overall and 3-16 in road games. The White Sox have a 6-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The White Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has four doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 12-for-33 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has a .260 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 10 doubles and three home runs. Tommy Pham is 11-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: day-to-day (leg), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.