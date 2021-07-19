Ray Allen posts pictures of injuries after nasty bike crash: 'My helmet saved me'

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen is doing OK after he was involved in a nasty bike accident Sunday. Allen posted pictures of his injuries on Instagram, telling his followers his helmet saved him "from a far worse fate."

Allen shared four images on the post. The first features his helmet, which has various scratches on its left side. The other three images show some of the bloody scrapes Allen experienced as a result of the crash.

Allen explained he was on a bike ride when a car pulled up slowly behind him. Allen sped up to get out of the way. As he looked back at the car, Allen ran over a tree branch and was thrown from his back. He said he landed on his face, shoulder and hip. Allen walked home in shock and nearly passed out. He went to the hospital and "all was OK."

Allen also encouraged other riders to wear helmet while on their bikes. He said he was initially embarrassed to post about the accident, but noted, "It is OK to be vulnerable." Allen then reiterated the importance of wearing a helmet.

Over 18 NBA seasons, Allen emerged as one of the best shooters of all-time. He spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Allen won two championships in his career, one with the Celtics and one with the Heat. He retired following the 2013-14 NBA season.

Ray Allen is OK after a bike accident. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

