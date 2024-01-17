Ravens waive Melvin Gordon

The Ravens will start their playoff run without Melvin Gordon on their 53-man roster.

Baltimore has waived the veteran running back, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Gordon, 30, spent most of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in four games, recording 81 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 46 yards.

After a fumble issue plagued him last year, Gordon committed one in Baltimore’s Week 18 loss to Pittsburgh — though the two teams were playing in terrible rainy conditions.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Gordon has rushed for 6,543 yards with 56 touchdowns in 112 career games.

Waiving Gordon leaves Gus Edwards and Justice Hill at running back on Baltimore’s 53-man roster.