Ravens make three roster moves ahead of 2022 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens drafted 11 different players in the 2022 NFL draft, adding both star power and quality depth pieces to their team. However, not one of those 11 selections was a wide receiver, which came as a shock to many, especially considering the team traded away their top wideout in Marquise Brown.

Baltimore ended up signing multiple undrafted free agent wide receivers at the conclusion of the draft, including Shemar Bridgers, Makai Polk, Devon Williams, Slade Bolden and others. However, the Ravens placed Williams on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Wednesday in a move that was a surprise and very unexpected. They also placed undrafted rookie running back Ricky Person Jr. on the Exempt/Left Squad list, and wide receiver Binjamin Victor on the non-football injury list.

The Ravens have placed rookie WR Devon Williams on the reserve/did not report list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022

Three Ravens moves on today's personnel notice:

UDFA WR Devon Williams (Oregon) to reserve/did not report list.

The Ravens got roster exemption for UDFA RB Ricky Person (N.C. State). Person was listed as exempt/left squad.

WR Binjimen Victor went on non-football injury list. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 20, 2022

Three Ravens roster moves, all with first- or second-year undrafted players. pic.twitter.com/IIiRHgVvis — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 20, 2022

It’s currently unclear what the situations behind each of the moves is, but both Williams and Person were expected to compete for roster spots. Baltimore opens up two roster spots with the moves.

2. Victor still counts on roster — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 20, 2022

Williams totaled 55 receptions for 941 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his four-year college career at Oregon, while Person rushed 455 times for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns at NC State.