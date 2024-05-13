Advertisement

Ravens sign QB Devin Leary to rookie deal

The Ravens have their backup quarterback of the future under contract after signing former Kentucky and NC State signal-caller Devin Leary to his four-year rookie deal.

With Leary under contract, Baltimore has signed all nine 2024 NFL draft picks after inking four guys on Monday afternoon.

Leary is positioned as the Ravens’ No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and veteran Josh Johnson after throwing for 2,746 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season with the Wildcats. That was still the second-most touchdown passes among all SEC quarterbacks last season, only trailing No. 2-overall pick Jayden Daniels.

