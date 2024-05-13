Ravens sign LB Adisa Isaac to rookie deal

The Ravens signed four more draft picks on Monday, including former Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac, the team announced.

Isaac was drafted in the third round after he racked up 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Rookie class officially complete ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3A7tS5F7vb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2024

Isaac will be part of the Ravens’ pass rush rotation this season, which includes Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Kyle Van Noy, and others.

