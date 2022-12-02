Ravens release second injury report for Week 13 matchup vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens host the Denver Broncos in a Week 13 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is looking to bring their overall record to 8-4 on the season and stay atop the AFC North Standings, while Denver is looking to improve to 4-8 on the year.

The second injury report for the Ravens was released on Thursday, and the list of players increased from the first report put out on Wednesday. The good news is the quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, as was rookie tight end Isaiah Likely. The only player that didn’t practice who wasn’t dealing with an illness or given a rest day was outside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips who is dealing with a quad injury.

Hopefully getting back offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton back and ready for Week 13 is huge. Both have logged two limited practices over the course of two days, with Friday’s practice session being telling as to whether either will play on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire