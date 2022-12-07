Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly sprained PCL in Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. In the win, quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. Jackson didn’t return to the game and has been deemed as “week to week” by head coach John Harbaugh.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson suffered a sprained PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament). Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson’s injury would fall under the week-to-week category, and the reported diagnoses of 1-to-3 weeks falls in line with that assessment.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will have the first crack at the starting position while Jackson is out with his injury, potentially starting in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The games between Pittsburgh and Baltimore always seem to be tough, hard-fought games, and this Sunday’s matchup should be no different.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire