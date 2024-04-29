Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals role for first-round CB Nate Wiggins

The Baltimore Ravens went secondary with their first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. He will be expected to come into Baltimore and play a role, especially when it comes to locking up speedier receivers on the outside.

Following the selection of Wiggins, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the specific role the rookie will play. He mentioned he sees Wiggins as an outside cornerback, but mentioned his ability to play in the slot as well.

“You see him as an outside corner, that’s kind of where he’s made his hay, but he plays inside as well, and he did it in college. We’ll just continue to be versatile through those DBs. [We’ll] move them around and let them play in different spots. That gives us another quality starting corner; I’d say we have three legitimate starting corners. He has to come in and prove it and do it and all that, but we expect him to do it. We were excited. We were looking for Nate [Wiggins]. We were in the defensive room, actually [assistant head coach/pass game coordinator] Chris Hewitt’s office – [it was] me and about five of the defensive coaches before the Draft started [at] about 7:45 [p.m.], it came up, ‘What if Wiggins falls to us? Wouldn’t that be something?’ We were like, ‘Nah, that’ll never happen. That couldn’t happen, but how good would that look in our defense?’ It worked out, and it came true. So, we’re excited.”

Wiggins has exceptional cover skills, and should be able to fit in seamlessly with the NFL game. While he does have a bit of growing to do in regards to his frame, Wiggins is ready to contribute and should do so on Day 1 and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire