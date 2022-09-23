Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses performance of CB Marcus Peters in first game back from injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he sustained in the final weeks of training camp. In Week Two of the 2022 NFL Season, Peters returned to the Ravens lineup to make his season debut. He didn’t play every defensive snap, which is a way to easy him back into playing shape and to get the speed of the game back for him.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media during his Monday press conference and was asked how Peters was the day after his first game “He was good. He was pretty good. It’s kind of the first game, [and] we had him on a bit of a pitch count, as you guys saw. There was a play or two he’s going to want back, for sure. He’s feeling the speed of the game a little bit, I think. He’s going to look at that and go, ‘OK, I have to keep taking the next step forward.’ He’s a veteran player; he’s one of the most talented corners in the league. He certainly has been, and so just keep working him back into that form. I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.” said Harbaugh.

"We had Marcus Peters on a bit of a pitch count." pic.twitter.com/SraX6AvYdl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2022

Getting a player like Marcus Peters back is crucial for the secondary. Yes, he had issues in his first game back, but it takes players time to readjust to the game after coming back from a serious injury. The more time it takes, the better he will be and the Ravens will be to cut down on the big plays and to gain that depth in the secondary that they’ve lacked recently.

