Ravens GM Eric DeCosta thinks RB Rasheen Ali can contribute right away

The Baltimore Ravens added another running back to their offense by selecting Marshall’ Rasheen Ali with the No. 165 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ravens made a splash in free agency by signing veteran running back Derrick Henry to take over as the team’s bell-cow runner, but Ali will have a chance to earn a role behind him.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked if he felt that Ali could contribute right away, similar to 2023 undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who had a substantial impact on the field last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

“Yes, I think that’s right. [Rasheen Ali]’s an explosive guy. I think he runs hard. He finishes his runs. He catches the ball well; he can run routes; he’s a good pass protector. Like I said, at the Senior Bowl, he was a guy that I noticed very quickly. He got hurt, but during the practice week, he was very explosive, and I think we all took note. We had him visit a few weeks ago. He’s an interesting kid. He’s got a great background – other than the fact that he’s from Cleveland, of course – but he’s got a great background, and I think he will be a good player for us. ”

Mitchell will likely take some time to recover from the late-season injury, giving Ali a chance to earn reps alongside Henry and Justice Hill in the Ravens’ backfield.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire