Ravens awarded OL Brandon Knight off of waivers from Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens have shuffled through plenty of offensive line combinations so far during the 2021 season. They’ve seen injuries to multiple key pieces on their line, including Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland and more. All things considered, the unit has played well, with many new faces stepping up.

On Monday, the Ravens added another piece to their offensive line group, as they were awarded offensive lineman Brandon Knight off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He will provide even more depth to the line and can step in when needed.

We have claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2021

The Ravens have been awarded OT Brandon Knight off of waivers via the Cowboys. Some help at a spot where they've had injuries. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2021

Not to be confused with the basketball player, Knight is in his third NFL season after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He started nine games at left tackle for the Cowboys in 2020, and also can play guard if needed. He is a versatile option that will help in case Baltimore’s offensive line continues to be hit hard with injuries.