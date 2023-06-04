Ranking the longest active home winning streaks in college football

The thing that separates college football from any other sport in America is the intensity of the fan base and the electricity of the environment. There is nothing quite like attending an SEC prime-time game under the lights, you can quite literally feel the crowd screaming for big third-down stops in the fourth quarter. It is pandemonium. Which is why defending your home turf is essential if you want to achieve any sort of success.

The record for most consecutive home wins is currently held by the Miami Hurricanes with 58 spanning from 1985 to 1994. They broke the record of 57 which was previously set by Alabama between the years of 1963-1982.

Clemson had been closing in on the record with 40 wins from 2016 to 2022, but South Carolina upset them 31-30 in Memorial Stadium to snap the streak.

Who now have the five longest active streaks?

Tennessee Volunteers - 9

The last time the Tennessee Volunteers lost a home game was against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 13 2021 by a score of 41-13. During the nine-hame winning stretch, they have wins over Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama in Neyland Stadium.

Utah Utes - 14

The last time the Utah Utes lost a home game was against the USC Trojans on Nov. 21 2020 by a score of 33-17. During the 14-game winning stretch, they have wins over Oregon, UCLA, and USC in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Michigan Wolverines - 15

The last time the Michigan Wolverines lost a home game was against Penn State on Nov. 28 2020 by a score of 27-17. During the 15-game winning stretch, they have wins over Washington, Ohio State, and Penn State in Michigan Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs - 18

The last time the Georgia Bulldogs lost a home game was against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 12 2019 by a score of 20-17. During the 18-game winning stretch, they have wins over Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee in Sanford Stadium.

Alabama Crimson Tide - 20

The last time the Alabama Crimson Tide lost a home game was against the LSU Tigers on Nov. 9 2019 by a score of 46-41. During the 20-game winning stretch, they have wins over Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

