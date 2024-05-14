Ranking Chicago Bears 2024 opponents before Wednesday's NFL schedule release

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Bears get their entire 2024 schedule on Wednesday, but in the meantime they already know who they'll be playing.

The NFL will release schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday. The Bears will host and travel to the other three NFC North teams: Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. This year, the Bears will play the NFC West and AFC South.

This will include games on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, as well as home tests against the Seahawks and Rams.

Based on last year's records, the Bears have the third-easiest strength of schedule among all NFL teams as their 2024 opponents have an average 2023 win percentage of .467. This is partially thanks to the Bears' last-place finish in the NFC North in 2023. That puts the last-place Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots on the Bears' schedule. Those three teams combined to win 10 games last season.

The Bears are also slated as the designated home team for their game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The NFL will reveal the London game opponent and the date of the game on Wednesday, too.

This will be the first season since the 2005 season the Bears will start a rookie quarterback on Week 1. The last time they did so was when the Bears started Kyle Orton. Caleb Williams will be the next, after the Bears named him the starting quarterback ahead of rookie mini camp last week.

Here's how we rank the Bears 2024 opponents from the least challenging to the most challenging:

17. Carolina Panthers (Home)

The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL this past season, and couldn't even use the No. 1 overall pick. That belonged to the Bears. The Panthers added players, but still have massive holes.

16. New England Patriots (Home)

The last time the Bears played the Pats it was a 30-13 drubbing on Monday Night Football. New England will tout a rookie quarterback, a first-year coach and a team piecing itself together in Chicago.

15. Washington Commanders (Away)

The Bears had little trouble making quick work of the Commanders on Thursday Night Football last season. The same could happen in 2024 as Washington – who has a rookie quarterback, first-year coach and holes on its roster – needs to prove it's improved.

14. Minnesota Vikings (Home)

Will the Bears see J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold. Either way, the Bears' secondary could have a feast.

13. Minnesota Vikings (Away)

See above.

Tennessee is going full-speed ahead with Will Levis at quarterback, but it remains to be seen if the Titans' defensive questions have been answered.

The Bears beat the Cardinals last year after Kyler Murray returned from injury, but Arizona added Marvin Harrison Jr., Jonah Williams and Zay Jones to bolster its offense. Questions still linger about the team that picked fourth overall.

Anthony Richardson is healthy. The Colts added first-round talents Adonai Mitchell and Laiatu Latu. It's a road game for the Bears. This game could go either way if the Colts are an improved team.

The Jaguars were 8-3 at one point in 2023. They missed the playoffs entirely with a 9-8 record. Jacksonville will always have a chance with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, but their offseason additions need to prove they can lift the Jags over the hump.

Matthew Stafford returns to Soldier Field, but time will tell if the Rams can fill the void left by retired future-hall of famer Aaron Donald.

7. Seattle Seahawks (Home)

Shane Waldron's old team comes to town, and that includes an offense with DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njiba and Tyler Lockett. This game tests the Bears secondary.

6. Detroit Lions (Home)

The Lions were a win away from the Super Bowl, but last year proved the Bears will have a chance if they can force Jared Goff to turn the ball over.

5. Green Bay Packers (Home)

The Bears have not beaten Green Bay since 2018, and the Packers have made the necessary moves to keep up with the Lions and the rest of the NFC. This game will be raucous, but Green Bay has the edge until proven otherwise.

4. Detroit Lions (Away)

The Bears collapsed at Ford Field last year, showing the Lions' mettle. It will take a complete game to beat the NFC-contending Lions in Detroit.

3. Houston Texans (Away)

The Texans were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last year, and added Stephon Diggs and Joe Mixon this spring for good measure. This will test the Bears' offense and defense.

2. Green Bay (Away)

The Bears have not beaten Green Bay at Lambeau since 2015. The improved Packers will have a chance to keep that streak alive. Like we said above, Green Bay has the edge until proven otherwise.

1. San Francisco 49ers (Away)

The NFC's Super Bowl representative host the Bears in a game that will most likely be a primetime game. This could be the Bears' biggest test all season long.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - MAY 11: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears watches as Caleb Williams #18 throws a passing drill during Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall on May 11, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

