Ranking Alabama Football’s 2022 opponents from easiest to hardest

Alabama football fell just short of a national championship last season and even suffered a rare regular-season loss. Looking ahead to the upcoming 2022 season, the Crimson Tide returns plenty of key talent on both sides of the ball and will be welcoming some of the top transfers from all across college football.

The 2022 season will feature the typical SEC West rivals like Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and others. This year’s SEC East opponent will be the Vanderbilt Commodores, who will be visiting Bryant Denny Stadium in late September.

The Crimson Tide will be making the trip to Austin for the second game of the season to face the Texas Longhorns, a game that will be filled with high-powered offense and numerous storylines to follow.

With 12 games in the regular season ranging from possible conference title contenders to teams that are barely bowl eligible, here’s how Alabama’s 2022 opponents rank from easiest to hardest.

12. Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 2-10

11. UL-Monroe

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 4-8

10. Austin Peay

APSU players celebrate with Austin Peay tight end Elijah Brown (44) after Brown scored a touchdown in a OVC football game between the Austin Peay Governors and Morehead State Eagles at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Hpt Austin Peay Morehead Football 05

Henry Taylor / The Leaf-Chronicle

2021 Record: 6-5

9. Auburn

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 6-7

8. Utah State

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-3

7. Tennessee

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-6

6. LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 6-7

5. Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-6

4. Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-3

3. Arkansas

Arkansas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 9-4

2. Texas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 5-7

1. Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 8-4

1

1