Ranking all 32 teams (including the Eagles) by cap space ahead of 2024 NFL offseason

The 2024 NFL offseason is underway for Philadelphia, and after a 32-9 wild card loss to Tampa Bay, the Eagles’ focus will now shift to reshaping the roster to fit two new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

The 2024 cap is expected to exceed $240 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and where things currently stand, Philadelphia is expected to have roughly $20,284,984 in cap space.

The Birds are set to have 20 pending free agents, and with another likely retool schedule on defense, the organization could conjure up a scheme for more flexibility.

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles can easily create $35.4 million in cap space by making these five moves.

Look at how all 32 teams rank regarding available cap space entering February.

All cap space figures are courtesy of Over The Cap and will be adjusted once all likely-to-be-earned and unlikely-to-be-earned incentives are adjusted.

Washington Commanders

$73,649,626

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks for a receiver against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

$68,120,341

New England Patriots

$66,032,006

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) while he runs a route in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

$59,436,373

Indianapolis Colts

$58,923,573

Houston Texans

$57,394,290

Detroit Lions

$47,678,386

Chicago Bears

$46,876,157

Arizona Cardinals

$41,855,463

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$36,891,102

Las Vegas Raiders

$36,048,311

Carolina Panthers

$28,599,402

Los Angeles Rams

$27,699,574

Atlanta Falcons

$25,849,508

Minnesota Vikings

$24,658,132

Kansas City Chiefs

$24,070,296

New York Giants

$21,847,691

Philadelphia Eagles

$20,284,984

Jacksonville Jaguars

$11,574,167

Baltimore Ravens

$7,328,828

New York Jets

$4,972,122

Green Bay Packers

(-$2,857,641)

San Francisco 49ers

(-$3,720,835)

Seattle Seahawks

(-$5,230,353)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(-$16,020,377)

Cleveland Brown

(-$19,622,046)

Dallas Cowboys

(-$19,740,700)

Denver Broncos

(-$23,930,508)

Los Angeles Chargers

(-$45,806,935)

Buffalo Bills

(-$51,277,109)

Miami Dolphins

(-$51,898,226)

New Orleans Saints

(-$83,683,454)

