Ranking all 32 teams (including the Eagles) by cap space ahead of 2024 NFL offseason
The 2024 NFL offseason is underway for Philadelphia, and after a 32-9 wild card loss to Tampa Bay, the Eagles’ focus will now shift to reshaping the roster to fit two new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
The 2024 cap is expected to exceed $240 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and where things currently stand, Philadelphia is expected to have roughly $20,284,984 in cap space.
The Birds are set to have 20 pending free agents, and with another likely retool schedule on defense, the organization could conjure up a scheme for more flexibility.
According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles can easily create $35.4 million in cap space by making these five moves.
Look at how all 32 teams rank regarding available cap space entering February.
All cap space figures are courtesy of Over The Cap and will be adjusted once all likely-to-be-earned and unlikely-to-be-earned incentives are adjusted.
Washington Commanders
$73,649,626
Tennessee Titans
$68,120,341
New England Patriots
$66,032,006
Cincinnati Bengals
$59,436,373
Indianapolis Colts
$58,923,573
Houston Texans
$57,394,290
Detroit Lions
$47,678,386
Chicago Bears
$46,876,157
Arizona Cardinals
$41,855,463
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$36,891,102
Las Vegas Raiders
$36,048,311
Carolina Panthers
$28,599,402
Los Angeles Rams
$27,699,574
Atlanta Falcons
$25,849,508
Minnesota Vikings
$24,658,132
Kansas City Chiefs
$24,070,296
New York Giants
$21,847,691
Philadelphia Eagles
$20,284,984
Jacksonville Jaguars
$11,574,167
Baltimore Ravens
$7,328,828
New York Jets
$4,972,122
Green Bay Packers
(-$2,857,641)
San Francisco 49ers
(-$3,720,835)
Seattle Seahawks
(-$5,230,353)
Pittsburgh Steelers
(-$16,020,377)
Cleveland Brown
(-$19,622,046)
Dallas Cowboys
(-$19,740,700)
Denver Broncos
(-$23,930,508)
Los Angeles Chargers
(-$45,806,935)
Buffalo Bills
(-$51,277,109)
Miami Dolphins
(-$51,898,226)
New Orleans Saints
(-$83,683,454)