Rangers increase number of World Series replica rings to be given to fans

The Texas Rangers are expanding their offerings of replica championship rings.

Based on expected high demand, the Rangers are increasing the number of replica world championship replica rings that they will give away to fans at games this season.

Per a Rangers press release, issued on Monday:

TEXAS RANGERS EXPAND REPLICA CHAMPIONSHIP RING

PROMOTIONS IN ANTICIPATION OF HIGH DEMAND

Replica ring giveaways kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, with World Series MVP Corey Seager for first 15,000 fans; Gate giveaways for July, August, September ring nights to increase to first 29,000 fans

The Texas Rangers today announced plans to increase quantities for its replica championship ring gate giveaways for the July, August, and September promotions and add theme nights with expanded options across select day games in the second half of the season in anticipation of high demand from Rangers fans.

Quantities for the replica ring giveaways on July 23 for Adolis García, August 15 for Nathan Eovaldi, and the September 22 Mystery Player Replica Rings will all increase from the original 15,000 to now be distributed to the first 29,000 fans that enter the Globe Life Field gates.

Additionally, for fans unable to attend evening games this season, therefore missing the opportunity to collect one of four replica rings, the Rangers are adding additional opportunities to score a replica ring by purchasing a Diamond Days theme night ticket to an afternoon game starting this summer.

This offer is only available on rangers.com/themenights and will feature elevated replica rings for Bruce Bochy, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Jonah Heim, and Josh Sborz.

The first of five replica ring giveaways will begin tomorrow, May 14, with the Corey Seager Replica Championship Ring for the originally planned first 15,000 fans, followed by the June 4 Marcus Semien Replica Ring giveaway, also for the first 15,000 fans. Tickets remain for both games and can be purchased at rangers.com, by phone at 972-RANGERS, or Globe Life Field’s Southeast Box Office.

Below is the schedule of replica ring giveaways and theme nights adjusted for the latest announcement:

The replica rings resemble those presented to Rangers players and staff, designed in collaboration with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, that tell the story of the team’s road to the championship.