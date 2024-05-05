Rangers 4-1 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Rangers manager Philippe Clement told BBC Scotland: "In a lot of ways, I'm satisfied. It's an important win. Kilmarnock only lost two games from the beginning of December - both against us. It's now three. My boys are the only ones to do that.

"It's a strong team, a physical team, they have a lot of quality, so it's important to take the three points.

"It's about winning but also quality. If you only focus on winning, you lose the quality. We need to do the right things with and without the ball. In many parts of the game, we did.

"We could have been more clinical, and we didn't give away a lot - one ball in the box, and we concede. We had to fight to come back but we fought in a good way, with enough patience and enough will to go forward.

"We started well, started fast, creating chances. We should have had a penalty for the handball and VAR decides yes, and the referee decides no. That's a knock but we kept on going and that's what I want to see.

"I think the referee decided it was not a penalty. That was strange for me if you compare to penalties we have had in the last couple of months. That's a part of the game we need to accept."