Rams waive running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins

The Rams, nearing the brink of elimination from playoff contention, waived running back Darrell Henderson and outside linebacker Justin Hollins, the team announced Tuesday.

Henderson, 25, was sidelined because of injuries several times during his three-plus seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He was in the final year of his rookie contract and the Rams did not plan to re-sign him.

Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 50 games, including 28 starts. He had his best season in 2021, when he rushed for 688 yards in 10 games and scored eight touchdowns.

This season, Henderson rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in seven games for a team that is 3-7 and has lost four consecutive games going into a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Third-year pro Cam Akers, who returned from a two-game exile after the Rams failed to trade him, appears to have regained his status as the Rams’ No. 1 running back. Rookie running back Kyren Williams is ascending after he performed well in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Hollins, 26, signed with the Rams in 2019 after he was released by the Denver Broncos. He had six sacks in 34 games, including one this season.

The Rams also cut tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.