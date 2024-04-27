Rams select Miami S Kamren Kinchens with 99th overall pick

With the second-to-last pick in Round 3, the Los Angeles Rams ended the night with an addition to their revamped secondary. At No. 99 overall, the Rams selected Miami safety Kamren Kinchens.

Kinchens will get a chance to start right away next to Kamren Curl, the team’s free-agent addition at safety this offseason. He was a ball hawk at Miami, picking off 11 passes in the last two seasons alone. He didn’t test well at the combine, running a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash, but he plays faster than his timed speed.

In each of the last two seasons, he made 59 tackles and had four total tackles for a loss since 2022. At 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds, he has good size and can be an impactful player in the run game.

If Kinchens wins the starting job, the Rams will have two new safeties atop the depth chart in 2024 after Jordan Fuller and John Johnson III were their primary starters last season.

