Rams promote Eric Weddle, Blake Countess to active roster

Eric Weddle got a call from the Los Angeles Rams last week to gauge his interest in returning for the team’s playoff run. He accepted, calling it “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Rams added him to the practice squad initially and on Monday, they promoted him to the active roster, making him eligible to play against the Cardinals. With Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp both out, Weddle is set to contribute on defense after being retired for two years.

The Rams also activated Blake Countess from the practice squad, giving them better depth in the secondary.

LA Rams Transactions:

January 17, 2022

Sean McVay isn’t sure how many snaps Weddle will play, but he does know that he will be on the field when the Rams take on Arizona tonight.

He joins Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess as the top three safeties available for the Rams. They’ll need to step up with Fuller and Rapp both sidelined.