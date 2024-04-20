Rams legend Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Los Angeles Rams legend Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83 on Saturday morning, his son announced on social media.

Gabriel spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Rams after being drafted second overall in 1962. During his 11 seasons in Los Angeles, he made the Pro Bowl three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 1969 – the same year he was voted league MVP. He went 74-39-6 as the team’s starting quarterback, throwing 154 touchdown passes and 112 interceptions.

Gabriel finished his career with the Eagles, playing five years in Philadelphia from 1973. He was a Pro Bowler once as a member of the Eagles, his first season with the team.

I am sad to announce my father Roman Gabriel @RGabriel4HOF passed away peacefully this morning of natural causes at his home . The entire family asked for your prayers , and to please respect our privacy 🙏🙏🙏- I love you dad — Roman Gabriel 3 (@RomanGabriel3rd) April 20, 2024

He put together a decorated collegiate career at NC State, too, earning first-team All-American honors in 1960 and 1961, as well as being voted a two-time ACC Player of the Year. He had his No. 18 jersey retired by the Wolfpack, one of just eight players to receive that honor.

NC State shared the following message on social media remembering the great quarterback.

We mourn the passing of our legendary former quarterback Roman Gabriel and offer our condolences to his family. More about this Hall of Famer: https://t.co/GJHEp5h4t8 pic.twitter.com/yPvI5v9vfz — NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 20, 2024

