Rams injury report: Darious Williams, Greg Gaines questionable vs. Vikings

With three weeks left in the season, the Los Angeles Rams are as healthy as they’ve been in quite a while. They’ve gotten back all of their starters from COVID-19 reserve and there are only a couple of players with injury designations heading into Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The team wrapped up its final practice of the week on Friday, its first real practice after holding a walk-through on Thursday. Darious Williams popped up with a back injury and was estimated as limited Thursday, but he was downgraded Friday as a non-participant. Greg Gaines was limited by an ankle injury on Friday, as well.

Both players are listed as questionable to play against the Vikings. The same goes for Adam Thielen, who’s still battling an ankle injury. He was limited all week.

Below is the full injury report from Friday.