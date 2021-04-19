Rams’ Demoff doesn’t regret Goff’s contract, hopes Stafford puts them ‘over the top’

After Jared Goff helped lead the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, the team rewarded him with a four-year contract extension worth $134 million in 2019. He then proceeded to struggle the following season, and then again in 2020, throwing only 42 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in the last two seasons.

As disappointing as his final seasons in Los Angeles were, the front office has no regrets about giving him that massive payday, which in turn cost the Rams $24.7 million in dead money this year by trading him to Detroit.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff spoke to reporters at the team’s fan premiere at SoFi Stadium and he told Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News that he doesn’t regret paying Goff when they did.

“Every time a player doesn’t finish the deal that they signed, you probably wish they had,” Demoff said. “Regrets? No. Jared has been a great piece to our franchise.

“You can’t be caught up in decisions you’ve made in the past, because things change.”

Demoff told Gary Klein of the L.A. Times that the team made “the best decision at that time that we thought made sense for the Rams,” but that proved to not be the case. He wished Goff the best of luck with the Lions, appreciating all that he did for the franchise and Rams fans.

Of course, Goff’s replacement is Matthew Stafford, who Demoff hopes puts Los Angeles over the top as a Super Bowl contender. Though he’s never won a playoff game, there’s a sense of Super Bowl or bust in Los Angeles.

“It’s a new beginning at that position with a player who’s had a really decorated career to date,” Demoff said. “And we’re hopeful he’ll help put us over the top.”