Rams awarded 5 compensatory picks in 2022 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams more than doubled the number of picks they have in the 2022 NFL draft on Tuesday. The league awarded compensatory picks for teams based on their free-agent losses last offseason and the Rams were tied with the 49ers for the most in the NFL with five.

They received a third-round pick, fourth-round pick and three sixth-rounders, which gives the Rams a total of eight selections in the upcoming draft. Originally, they were only scheduled to have three picks, which was the result of several trades made in the last couple of years, including deals for Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel and Von Miller.

Below is the full list of compensatory picks awarded by the NFL.

The Rams’ third-rounder was thanks to Brad Holmes being hired as the Lions’ GM last year, which was part of the NFL’s minority hiring initiative that awards teams a third-round compensatory pick in consecutive years for another team hiring an executive or coach as its head coach or GM.

That third-rounder will be their first pick in the draft, coming at No. 104 overall. If not for that selection, their first pick would’ve been at No. 142 overall.

The other comp picks were from the losses of Samson Ebukam, Gerald Everett, Morgan Fox, Troy Hill and John Johnson.

In total, the Rams have one third-rounder, one fourth-rounder, one fifth-rounder, three sixth-rounders and two picks in the seventh round.

