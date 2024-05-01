Rams add veteran Boston Scott to loaded running back room

If the 1-2 punch of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum wasn’t enough to excite Rams fans, NFL veteran Boston Scott is the latest addition to the running back room in LA.

The Rams are signing Scott to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Originally drafted by New Orleans, he eventually found his way to Philadelphia during his rookie year and has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles.

A rotational back for majority of his career, Scott saw limited opportunities last season due to the Eagles’ usage of D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell. However, Scott has contributed in variety of ways, serving the team as a player and locker room leader.

For a team like the Rams who suffered several injuries in the running back room over the past three seasons, including stints on IR by Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Cam Akers, Scott is a presence that will be felt in more ways than one.

Scott’s ability to get needed yards, along with his skills as a pass protector will gift him playing time but his true value will come in the mentorship and insight a veteran like him provides to a young running back room.

Scott turned 29 in April and with only 302 career rushing attempts, there’s still a lot of tread left on his tires.

