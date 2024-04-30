Raiders to sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (L) is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup plans to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News that Gallup's pact is expected to be for $3 million. Gallup, 28, totaled 34 catches for a career-low 418 yards and two scores over 17 games last season for the Cowboys.

The six-year veteran joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gallup totaled 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 scores through his first 86 appearances in the NFL. He totaled career-highs in catches (66), yards (1,107) and touchdowns (6) in 14 games in 2019, but he watched his production decline in recent years.

The Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million extension in 2022. They released the wide receiver last month, creating $9.5 million in salary cap space.

Gallup will join a Raiders wide receiver group led by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders picked former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall, but did not select any wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They signed three undrafted free agent wide receivers after the event.