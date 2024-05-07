Raiders RG Jackson Powers-Johnson named best OL pick during 2024 NFL Draft

Jackson Powers-Johnson was viewed as a lock first-round pick early in the draft process. After dominating at the Senior Bowl, it felt inevitable that “JPJ” would be the first center off the board.

But after a few medical issues popped up, Powers-Johnson was not the first center draft and he was not picked in Round 1. Instead, he fell to the middle of Round 2, and the Raiders scooped him up at pick No. 44.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named Powers-Johnson as the best offensive line selection during the entire 2024 NFL Draft. Here is why they believe that the Raiders stole arguably the best interior offensive lineman of the draft on Day 2:

There were a lot of good offensive line selections in the 2024 NFL Draft — a class that can be good enough to produce some of the top players at their positions over the next few years. But Powers-Johnson was a major plus pick compared to my big board, as he was ranked 27th and wasn’t selected until Pick No. 44. Despite playing just one year as a starter, Powers-Johnson showcased the ability to start in the league at both guard and center. He took a strong step in proving that at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best offensive lineman through the three days of practice. Considering the value of where the Raiders got him and the projection of a starting role, this one deserved a shoutout beyond the guys who went in the first round.

The selection of Powers-Johnson gives the Raiders more size and power on the offensive line, which they desperately needed. Plus, he gives Las Vegas even more position flexibility in case of injuries.

The Raiders have rebuilt their offensive line in one offseason and got a whole lot younger and more powerful. There will be some serious growing pains, but this was a unit that needed to be overhauled this offseason and they accomplished that.

