Raiders have set themselves up well for next franchise quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders did not accomplish their goal of adding a franchise quarterback this offseason. While they would have loved to trade up for Jayden Daniels, a trade was never realistic sitting at pick No. 13.

However, they have now built a team that is ready for a franchise quarterback, whenever they find him. In one offseason, the Raiders have managed to upgrade their offensive line and add multiple pass-catching options to their offense.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about how the Raiders have set themselves up well for their next franchise QB. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the roster moving forward:

Either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell is going to love throwing to former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers. The two-time John Mackey Award winner is one of the greatest college tight ends of all time. His ability after the catch is reminiscent of George Kittle. He could immediately pair with Michael Mayer to form one of the NFL’s premier tight end duos. Las Vegas also needed help on the offensive line. Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson should start immediately at right guard. He was college football’s best center last season, but he also brings ample guard experience and is an excellent pass protector no matter where he plays. The Raiders will find a franchise quarterback sometime in the future, but they did an excellent job adding talent elsewhere early in this year’s draft.

Could the Raiders be interested in Dak Prescott? Should he be available in 2025? Or do the Raiders want a young quarterback that they can build around? That remains to be seen, but the Raiders will be a top destination for potential franchise passers next offseason.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire