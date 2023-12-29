Raiders list Josh Jacobs as doubtful to play Sunday

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury. It appears he will miss another.

The Raiders list Jacobs as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce calls Jacobs a gametime decision.

Jacobs, the NFL's leading rusher last season, has 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Zamir White has 42 touches for 230 yards and a touchdown in the past two games subbing for Jacobs.

The Raiders ruled out rookie tight end Michael Mayer (toe). They list offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) and center Andre James (ankle) as questionable after both were limited in the three practices this week.