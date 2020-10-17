Raiders will host free-agent DT David Irving for workout

The Raiders could be getting a big (literally and figuratively) boost to their defensive line in the near future.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Raiders will meet and workout free-agent defensive lineman David Irving, who was reinstated by the NFL on Friday.

That didn’t take long: the Raiders will be hosting former Cowboys DL David Irving on a tryout. If signed, he’d reunite with Rod Marinelli. A talented player when on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020





When Irving has been on the field, he has been a near-dominant player. In his last 13 games, he has recorded 22 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. He has the size and strength to play defensive tackle, but also the speed and quickness to play on the edge.

His former defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli has always been a fan of “dino”, a nickname given to Irving for his enormous size and wingspan.

If the Raiders are able to come to an agreement with Irving, don’t be surprised if he finds the field sooner rather than later considering the recent injuries to Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins.