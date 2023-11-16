The Raiders are getting company in Las Vegas, and Mark Davis won't be happy

The A's are joining the Raiders in Las Vegas. And Raiders owner Mark Davis won't be happy about it.

Earlier this year, Davis was profanely candid (or candidly profane) about prospect of the A's copying the Raiders' move from Oakland to Nevada.

“I won’t forget what they did to us in Oakland,” Davis tol the Las Vegas Review-Journal in April. “They squatted on a lease for 10 years and made it impossible for us to build on that stadium. . . They were looking for a stadium. We were looking for a stadium. They didn’t want to build a stadium, and then went ahead and signed a 10-year lease with the city of Oakland and said, ‘We’re the base team.’”

That move, Davis believes, prevented the Raiders from staying in town.

“They marketed the team as ‘Rooted in Oakland,’ that’s been their mantra through the whole thing,” Davis said. “The slogans they’ve been using have been a slap to the face of the Raiders, and they were trying to win over that type of mentality in the Bay Area. Well all they did was fuck the Bay Area.”

Now, the Raiders and A's will be in the same town, competing for the same eyeballs and dollars. Chances are they won't be tweeting support for each other when a big game approaches.