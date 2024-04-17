Raiders add star defender and franchise QB in latest NFL mock draft

The Raiders would love to address two of their top three biggest needs early in the NFL Draft. Those needs are QB, RT, and CB. It’s unlikely that they will find quality players at all three spots, but is it possible to address two of those needs early?

In a recent 7-round mock draft done by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Raiders stood tall at pick No. 13 and selected Alabama CB Terrion Arnold. And then later in Round 1, they traded up for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Here is the full haul for the Raiders via Brugler:

1 (13). Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

1 (29). Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

4 (112). Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

5 (148). Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

6 (208). Walter Rouse, OT, Stanford

7 (223). Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M

7 (229). Evan Anderson, DT, FAU

If the Raiders are able to leave the 2024 NFL Draft with a No. 1 cornerback and a potential franchise QB, it would be a home-run draft for new GM Tom Telsco. Plus, the addition of Braelon Allen would give them another physical back to pair with Zamir White.

Who knows if this draft is possible for the Raiders, but we will find out in a week. Expect the Raiders to be highly aggressive during Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft.

