Raiders take offensive lineman at No. 13 in latest NFL insider mock draft

With nine days to go until the NFL Draft, everyone is putting out mock drafts. But as always, there are only a few mocks that are worth reading. One of those is from Peter Schrager of NFL media due to all of his connections in the NFL.

In his recent mock draft, he had the Raiders taking an offensive lineman at pick No. 13. But it’s not one of the more frequently mocked players. Instead, it’s Penn State LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Here is why Schrager believes the Raiders are set to take a tackle early:

The Raiders need to build up the offense in this draft. Continuing to fortify the O-line makes a lot of sense. Tom Telesco hit on most of his first-round picks as general manager of the Chargers; now he’s looking to do the same with the rival Raiders. Fashanu might have the highest upside of all these tackle prospects.

This is a bit of a strange fit as Fashanu has been a left tackle-only at Penn State and the Raiders already have an established one in Kolton Miller. Would Fashanu be able to transition to right tackle as a rookie?

But make no mistake about it: the Raiders are hunting offensive linemen early in the 2024 NFL Draft. And it wouldn’t be a shock at all if that is the direction they went at pick No. 13.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire