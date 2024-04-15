WATCH: Jack Jones arrival for Raiders offseason workouts is a VIBE

There was a new energy the latter half of last season for the Raiders. Everything flipped when Josh McDaniels was fired and Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach.

The change was led by veteran leaders like Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane. But they weren’t alone. Joining them as a late season waiver pickup was Jack Jones, who was cut by the Patriots for what was viewed as attitude problems.

Pierce coached Jones in high school and college and was quick to snap him up and within a couple weeks, thrust him into action, replacing Marcus Peters as the starting right corner.

Whatever attitude Jones may have had that rubbed the Patriots wrong, it meshed perfectly with the new vibe in Las Vegas.

And based on Jones’s unbridled enthusiasm upon arrival for the start of Raiders offseason workouts today, he hasn’t lost any of that vibe.

Jones’s arrival is at the :34 mark of the video.

“Yes sir! We back!” Jones said with a laugh while literally jumping and running for the entrance.

This is what one might call downright giddy. You simply won’t see anyone happier than him to be returning to the Raiders facility to start his second season with the team.

Since he was last here, Pierce had the interim tag removed to be named the Raiders head coach. And no question Jones feels like he is right where he belongs, and in a place where he has his best shot at having success in this league.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire