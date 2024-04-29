Advertisement

Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

Bradley Zimmerman
·5 min read

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2024 edition of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend has come and gone.

Race organizers said over 10,000 runners registered to take part in the original schedule of events, with thousands more lining the route to cheer runners on. In addition, organizers were able to reintroduce the original 26.2-mile route that hasn’t been run since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The route took runners through the University of Illinois campus, downtown areas, residential neighborhoods and parks across Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.

“This year’s theme, ‘Reunited,’ resonates even more after the uncertainty we experienced yesterday evening. It was already going to be a meaningful event with the reinstatement of our marathon distance,” said Jan Seeley, race director of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. “Knowing that we came so close to being unable to run today, we are immensely grateful that our very special reunion could take place out on the course today after all.”

The weekend kicked off Thursday evening with the Green Street Mile, but the rest of the races were thrown into doubt on Friday when a pro-Palestinian protest on the campus of the University of Illinois diverted law enforcement manning the 5K route to campus. The race that evening was called off, but impromptu 5K’s were held nearby.

Race organizers said one of their highest priorities is rescheduling the 5K with a virtual option for those unable to return to Champaign-Urbana.

The Saturday slate of races — the 10K, half-marathon and marathon — was similarly threatened, but additional support from Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Police ensured adequate law enforcement protection for the Saturday slate of events, which went on as scheduled.

On top of best times and personal records for runners, two Urbana firefighters were recognized for saving a runner’s life when he went into cardiac arrest.

The top finishers of each event are listed below, with full, searchable results available online:

Men’s marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Jaime Marcos

2:29:46

5:43 min/mile

Charleston, IL

Dan Froeschele

2:30:32

5:45 min/mile

Davenport, IA

Jonathan Fernandez

2:30:47

5:46 min/mile

Chicago, IL

Logan Hall

2:33:38

5:52 min/mile

Arthur, IL

Bram Osterhout

2:33:48

5:52 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Women’s marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Alexis Dorsey

2:57:58

6:48 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Brisa McGrath

2:59:03

6:50 min/mile

Mahomet, IL

Rebecca Nussbaum

3:08:46

7:12 min/mile

Lakeville, OH

Sabrina Sanchez

3:11:29

7:19 min/mile

Sun Prairie, WI

Veronika Adamczyk

3:15:57

7:29 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Marathon relay

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Tired Parents

3:28:22

7:57

Normal, IL

AFROTC Detachment 190 Flying Illini

3:29:09

7:59

Champaign, IL

Quad Squad

3:29:31

8:00

Park Ridge, IL

Noonans and Bednars

3:30:08

8:01

Mahomet, IL

Prairie Chickens

3:33:05

8:08

Seymour, IL

Swifter Dark Horse Squadron

3:33:46

8:10

Morton Grove, IL

Fast Future Dogtors

3:34:30

8:11

Unknown

Jacob’s Pacers

3:34:30

8:11

Urbana, IL

Running Cardinals

3:35:47

8:14

Potomac, IL

Fish on Land

3:38:17

8:20

Champaign, IL

Men’s half-marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Devin Allbaugh

1:08:49

5:15 min/mile

Bettendorf, IA

Arturs Bareikis

1:12:10

5:31 min/mile

Crestwood, IL

Ethan Forsell

1:12:28

5:32 min/mile

Oswego, IL

Andrew Taylor

1:13:32

5:37 min/mile

Hilliard, OH

Jeffrey Hesselbein

1:15:20

5:45 min/mile

Madison, WI

Women’s half-marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Jane Bareikis

1:17:29

5:55 min/mile

Crestwood, IL

Lynn Ahlers

1:21:22

6:13 min/mile

Iowa City, IA

Andrea Shine

1:24:31

6:27 min/mile

Chicago, IL

Nicole Benson

1:24:54

6:29 min/mile

Peoria, IL

Maria Luevano-Salazar

1:26:25

6:36 min/mile

Chicago, IL

Men’s wheelchair half-marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Noah Eckelberg

1:00:07

4:36 min/mile

Marshfield, WI

Grant Pierce

1:08:29

5:14 min/mile

Wichita, KS

Women’s wheelchair half-marathon

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Susannah Scaroni

50:08

3:50 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Hoda Elshorbagy

1:00:03

4:35 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Yukina Ota

1:16:53

5:52 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Rachel Cleaver

1:24:36

6:28 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Men’s 10K

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Brian Bundren

35:23

5:42 min/mi

Mahomet, IL

Chris Lardner

36:58

5:57 min/mile

Terre Haute, IN

Michael Mallon

37:28

6:02 min/mile

Davenport, IA

DJ BJ Clark

38:06

6:08 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Anthony Morgan

38:43

6:14 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Women’s 10K

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Tris Black

40:39

6:33 min/mi

Champaign, IL

Olivia Martin

42:53

6:54 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Leslie Manohar

42:54

6:55 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Natalie Malinowski

45:29

7:20 min/mile

Alvin, IL

Julia Johnson

46:10

7:26 min/mile

Elmhurst, IL

Men’s Mile

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Easton Rosen

4:25

4:25 min/mile

Highland, IL

Thomas Harmon

4:28

4:28 min/mile

Brimfield, IL

Nathan Fredman

4:39

4:39 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Anthony Morgan

4:44

4:44 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Henry Hornbrook

4:45

4:46 min/mile

Champaign, IL

Women’s Mile

Name

Time

Pace

Hometown

Laura Krasa

5:03

5:03 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Rayleigh Reach

6:13

6:13 min/mile

Germantown Hills, IL

Aasiyah Adnan

6:26

6:26 min/mile

Dunlap, IL

Sydney Lazarus

6:29

6:29 min/mile

Urbana, IL

Haley Eastin

6:41

6:41 min/mile

Champaign, IL

