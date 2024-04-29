Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2024 edition of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend has come and gone.
Race organizers said over 10,000 runners registered to take part in the original schedule of events, with thousands more lining the route to cheer runners on. In addition, organizers were able to reintroduce the original 26.2-mile route that hasn’t been run since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The route took runners through the University of Illinois campus, downtown areas, residential neighborhoods and parks across Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.
“This year’s theme, ‘Reunited,’ resonates even more after the uncertainty we experienced yesterday evening. It was already going to be a meaningful event with the reinstatement of our marathon distance,” said Jan Seeley, race director of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. “Knowing that we came so close to being unable to run today, we are immensely grateful that our very special reunion could take place out on the course today after all.”
The weekend kicked off Thursday evening with the Green Street Mile, but the rest of the races were thrown into doubt on Friday when a pro-Palestinian protest on the campus of the University of Illinois diverted law enforcement manning the 5K route to campus. The race that evening was called off, but impromptu 5K’s were held nearby.
Race organizers said one of their highest priorities is rescheduling the 5K with a virtual option for those unable to return to Champaign-Urbana.
The Saturday slate of races — the 10K, half-marathon and marathon — was similarly threatened, but additional support from Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Police ensured adequate law enforcement protection for the Saturday slate of events, which went on as scheduled.
On top of best times and personal records for runners, two Urbana firefighters were recognized for saving a runner’s life when he went into cardiac arrest.
The top finishers of each event are listed below, with full, searchable results available online:
Men’s marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Jaime Marcos
2:29:46
5:43 min/mile
Charleston, IL
Dan Froeschele
2:30:32
5:45 min/mile
Davenport, IA
Jonathan Fernandez
2:30:47
5:46 min/mile
Chicago, IL
Logan Hall
2:33:38
5:52 min/mile
Arthur, IL
Bram Osterhout
2:33:48
5:52 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Women’s marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Alexis Dorsey
2:57:58
6:48 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Brisa McGrath
2:59:03
6:50 min/mile
Mahomet, IL
Rebecca Nussbaum
3:08:46
7:12 min/mile
Lakeville, OH
Sabrina Sanchez
3:11:29
7:19 min/mile
Sun Prairie, WI
Veronika Adamczyk
3:15:57
7:29 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Marathon relay
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Tired Parents
3:28:22
7:57
Normal, IL
AFROTC Detachment 190 Flying Illini
3:29:09
7:59
Champaign, IL
Quad Squad
3:29:31
8:00
Park Ridge, IL
Noonans and Bednars
3:30:08
8:01
Mahomet, IL
Prairie Chickens
3:33:05
8:08
Seymour, IL
Swifter Dark Horse Squadron
3:33:46
8:10
Morton Grove, IL
Fast Future Dogtors
3:34:30
8:11
Unknown
Jacob’s Pacers
3:34:30
8:11
Urbana, IL
Running Cardinals
3:35:47
8:14
Potomac, IL
Fish on Land
3:38:17
8:20
Champaign, IL
Men’s half-marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Devin Allbaugh
1:08:49
5:15 min/mile
Bettendorf, IA
Arturs Bareikis
1:12:10
5:31 min/mile
Crestwood, IL
Ethan Forsell
1:12:28
5:32 min/mile
Oswego, IL
Andrew Taylor
1:13:32
5:37 min/mile
Hilliard, OH
Jeffrey Hesselbein
1:15:20
5:45 min/mile
Madison, WI
Women’s half-marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Jane Bareikis
1:17:29
5:55 min/mile
Crestwood, IL
Lynn Ahlers
1:21:22
6:13 min/mile
Iowa City, IA
Andrea Shine
1:24:31
6:27 min/mile
Chicago, IL
Nicole Benson
1:24:54
6:29 min/mile
Peoria, IL
Maria Luevano-Salazar
1:26:25
6:36 min/mile
Chicago, IL
Men’s wheelchair half-marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Noah Eckelberg
1:00:07
4:36 min/mile
Marshfield, WI
Grant Pierce
1:08:29
5:14 min/mile
Wichita, KS
Women’s wheelchair half-marathon
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Susannah Scaroni
50:08
3:50 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Hoda Elshorbagy
1:00:03
4:35 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Yukina Ota
1:16:53
5:52 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Rachel Cleaver
1:24:36
6:28 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Men’s 10K
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Brian Bundren
35:23
5:42 min/mi
Mahomet, IL
Chris Lardner
36:58
5:57 min/mile
Terre Haute, IN
Michael Mallon
37:28
6:02 min/mile
Davenport, IA
DJ BJ Clark
38:06
6:08 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Anthony Morgan
38:43
6:14 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Women’s 10K
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Tris Black
40:39
6:33 min/mi
Champaign, IL
Olivia Martin
42:53
6:54 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Leslie Manohar
42:54
6:55 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Natalie Malinowski
45:29
7:20 min/mile
Alvin, IL
Julia Johnson
46:10
7:26 min/mile
Elmhurst, IL
Men’s Mile
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Easton Rosen
4:25
4:25 min/mile
Highland, IL
Thomas Harmon
4:28
4:28 min/mile
Brimfield, IL
Nathan Fredman
4:39
4:39 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Anthony Morgan
4:44
4:44 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Henry Hornbrook
4:45
4:46 min/mile
Champaign, IL
Women’s Mile
Name
Time
Pace
Hometown
Laura Krasa
5:03
5:03 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Rayleigh Reach
6:13
6:13 min/mile
Germantown Hills, IL
Aasiyah Adnan
6:26
6:26 min/mile
Dunlap, IL
Sydney Lazarus
6:29
6:29 min/mile
Urbana, IL
Haley Eastin
6:41
6:41 min/mile
Champaign, IL
