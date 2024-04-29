Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2024 edition of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend has come and gone.

Race organizers said over 10,000 runners registered to take part in the original schedule of events, with thousands more lining the route to cheer runners on. In addition, organizers were able to reintroduce the original 26.2-mile route that hasn’t been run since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The route took runners through the University of Illinois campus, downtown areas, residential neighborhoods and parks across Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.

UIUC pro-Palestine encampment timeline in photos

“This year’s theme, ‘Reunited,’ resonates even more after the uncertainty we experienced yesterday evening. It was already going to be a meaningful event with the reinstatement of our marathon distance,” said Jan Seeley, race director of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. “Knowing that we came so close to being unable to run today, we are immensely grateful that our very special reunion could take place out on the course today after all.”

The weekend kicked off Thursday evening with the Green Street Mile, but the rest of the races were thrown into doubt on Friday when a pro-Palestinian protest on the campus of the University of Illinois diverted law enforcement manning the 5K route to campus. The race that evening was called off, but impromptu 5K’s were held nearby.

Race organizers said one of their highest priorities is rescheduling the 5K with a virtual option for those unable to return to Champaign-Urbana.

The Saturday slate of races — the 10K, half-marathon and marathon — was similarly threatened, but additional support from Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Police ensured adequate law enforcement protection for the Saturday slate of events, which went on as scheduled.

On top of best times and personal records for runners, two Urbana firefighters were recognized for saving a runner’s life when he went into cardiac arrest.

The top finishers of each event are listed below, with full, searchable results available online:

Men’s marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Jaime Marcos 2:29:46 5:43 min/mile Charleston, IL Dan Froeschele 2:30:32 5:45 min/mile Davenport, IA Jonathan Fernandez 2:30:47 5:46 min/mile Chicago, IL Logan Hall 2:33:38 5:52 min/mile Arthur, IL Bram Osterhout 2:33:48 5:52 min/mile Urbana, IL

Women’s marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Alexis Dorsey 2:57:58 6:48 min/mile Champaign, IL Brisa McGrath 2:59:03 6:50 min/mile Mahomet, IL Rebecca Nussbaum 3:08:46 7:12 min/mile Lakeville, OH Sabrina Sanchez 3:11:29 7:19 min/mile Sun Prairie, WI Veronika Adamczyk 3:15:57 7:29 min/mile Urbana, IL

Marathon relay

Name Time Pace Hometown Tired Parents 3:28:22 7:57 Normal, IL AFROTC Detachment 190 Flying Illini 3:29:09 7:59 Champaign, IL Quad Squad 3:29:31 8:00 Park Ridge, IL Noonans and Bednars 3:30:08 8:01 Mahomet, IL Prairie Chickens 3:33:05 8:08 Seymour, IL Swifter Dark Horse Squadron 3:33:46 8:10 Morton Grove, IL Fast Future Dogtors 3:34:30 8:11 Unknown Jacob’s Pacers 3:34:30 8:11 Urbana, IL Running Cardinals 3:35:47 8:14 Potomac, IL Fish on Land 3:38:17 8:20 Champaign, IL

Men’s half-marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Devin Allbaugh 1:08:49 5:15 min/mile Bettendorf, IA Arturs Bareikis 1:12:10 5:31 min/mile Crestwood, IL Ethan Forsell 1:12:28 5:32 min/mile Oswego, IL Andrew Taylor 1:13:32 5:37 min/mile Hilliard, OH Jeffrey Hesselbein 1:15:20 5:45 min/mile Madison, WI

Women’s half-marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Jane Bareikis 1:17:29 5:55 min/mile Crestwood, IL Lynn Ahlers 1:21:22 6:13 min/mile Iowa City, IA Andrea Shine 1:24:31 6:27 min/mile Chicago, IL Nicole Benson 1:24:54 6:29 min/mile Peoria, IL Maria Luevano-Salazar 1:26:25 6:36 min/mile Chicago, IL

Men’s wheelchair half-marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Noah Eckelberg 1:00:07 4:36 min/mile Marshfield, WI Grant Pierce 1:08:29 5:14 min/mile Wichita, KS

Women’s wheelchair half-marathon

Name Time Pace Hometown Susannah Scaroni 50:08 3:50 min/mile Champaign, IL Hoda Elshorbagy 1:00:03 4:35 min/mile Urbana, IL Yukina Ota 1:16:53 5:52 min/mile Champaign, IL Rachel Cleaver 1:24:36 6:28 min/mile Champaign, IL

Men’s 10K

Name Time Pace Hometown Brian Bundren 35:23 5:42 min/mi Mahomet, IL Chris Lardner 36:58 5:57 min/mile Terre Haute, IN Michael Mallon 37:28 6:02 min/mile Davenport, IA DJ BJ Clark 38:06 6:08 min/mile Urbana, IL Anthony Morgan 38:43 6:14 min/mile Champaign, IL

Women’s 10K

Name Time Pace Hometown Tris Black 40:39 6:33 min/mi Champaign, IL Olivia Martin 42:53 6:54 min/mile Champaign, IL Leslie Manohar 42:54 6:55 min/mile Champaign, IL Natalie Malinowski 45:29 7:20 min/mile Alvin, IL Julia Johnson 46:10 7:26 min/mile Elmhurst, IL

Men’s Mile

Name Time Pace Hometown Easton Rosen 4:25 4:25 min/mile Highland, IL Thomas Harmon 4:28 4:28 min/mile Brimfield, IL Nathan Fredman 4:39 4:39 min/mile Urbana, IL Anthony Morgan 4:44 4:44 min/mile Champaign, IL Henry Hornbrook 4:45 4:46 min/mile Champaign, IL

Women’s Mile

Name Time Pace Hometown Laura Krasa 5:03 5:03 min/mile Urbana, IL Rayleigh Reach 6:13 6:13 min/mile Germantown Hills, IL Aasiyah Adnan 6:26 6:26 min/mile Dunlap, IL Sydney Lazarus 6:29 6:29 min/mile Urbana, IL Haley Eastin 6:41 6:41 min/mile Champaign, IL

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.