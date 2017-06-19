Quick takeaways from Michigan: Has any track suffered more since its repave?





• The quality of racing at Michigan International Speedway isn’t what it once was.

The two-mile oval located not far from where NASCAR manufacturer stalwarts Chevrolet and Ford are located in Detroit used to be one of the most important races on the Cup schedule. While the track doesn’t have the cachet of a Daytona or Darlington, its layout was the perfect place for teams to find out who has the best combination of handling and horsepower. And what better place to do it than not far from the Motor City.

The track’s location hasn’t changed, nor has its length or banking. But the quality of racing hasn’t been what it once was since the track was repaved in the 2012 season. And the lack of Cup Series racing quality is hurting Michigan’s standing.

Repaves, as many NASCAR fans know, are inevitable. Even more so in a state like Michigan where temperatures can exceed 90 degrees in the summer and dip below zero in the winter. Such temperature swings take a toll on asphalt’s durability. The repave the track had before 2012 was its fourth.

But it may be the track’s most consequential, especially when coupled with the current aerodynamic and tire rules in the Cup Series.

Sunday’s race was a boring affair until a late debris caution bunched the field up and caused two subsequent restarts. Once cars got strung out after restarts single-file racing was the norm and tire wear was more nonexistent than anything else. Fourteen cars elected not to pit when that debris caution flew. Pre-2012 Michigan, everyone would have been heading to pit road for fresh tires.

But with speeds entering the corners at over 200 MPH and a grippy track, Goodyear brought a hard tire for teams. What the tire adds in durability — there were no failures Sunday — it takes away in tire wear. Two-tire stops were commonplace throughout the race.

Understandably, Goodyear doesn’t want to be responsible for a tire failure causing a crash as a car enters turn 1 at such high speeds. But that conservatism — even if it’s completely warranted because of the ridiculous downforce still created by Cup cars — comes with a price for fans, who clearly don’t care about racing at Michigan like they once did.

82,000 fans watched Dale Earnhardt Jr. win in the first race at the track since the latest repave. The track currently seats 71,000 and the grandstands Sunday looked roughly half full despite the commendations from Fox play-by-play broadcaster Mike Joy.

Yeah, attendance isn’t what it once was at many NASCAR tracks. Pocono and Dover both had swaths of empty seats, as have many other tracks this season. But at Michigan, it’s easy to look at Sunday’s race compared to ones seven years ago and figure out why fans wouldn’t want to spend money and time at the track any longer.

• Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted that the tools Michigan used to improve the grip in the corner was only used in the lower groove. Perhaps the race could have looked a lot different — and been more competitive — if the track had focused away from the main groove.

Running the tire monster before the event improved the grip, not to mention it wasn't used to work in a different groove. https://t.co/MnCOQoZjwr — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 19, 2017





(Getty Images) More

• Kyle Larson’s win — and the way he went around Kyle Busch for the lead — is going to make Sunday’s race a fairly popular one. But the race would have been pretty unpopular if the field wasn’t bunched up with 15 laps to go because of that debris caution.

Many fans believe that debris cautions have previously been used as a tool by NASCAR officials to bunch up the field when convenient. And those fans would take glee in noting that with NASCAR’s new stage format producing two known cautions during every race, debris cautions are down significantly in 2017 compared to a year ago.

Read More