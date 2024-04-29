Quick start by Panthers proved too much for Showboats to overcome

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heavy rain shower, two first-quarter Michigan Panthers touchdowns and a Memphis turnover all put a damper on the start of Sunday’s United Football League game for the Showboats, who dropped a 35-18 decision.

Memphis (1-4) fell behind 13-0 after one quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns, sandwiched around a fumble on a strip sack of quarterback Troy Williams. Michigan (3-2) extended its lead to 19-0 with 2:42 remaining in the first half after an 81-yard fumble recovery by the Panthers’ Noah Dawkins, which set the Panthers up at the Memphis 5-yard line.

The lone first half highlight for the Showboats came on the first play of the ensuing possession and seemed to breathe some life into Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Williams found a streaking Daewood Davis, who had just fumbled the previous possession, streaking down the left sideline. Davis flew past the Panthers defense for an 82-yard scoring strike, the longest of the season so far in the UFL.

Michigan opened the second half with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Danny Etling to make it 25-6. But Memphis wouldn’t go away quietly. The Showboats recovered a muffed punt at the Panthers’ 7-yard line, leading to a Williams-Jonathan Adams touchdown pass to make it 25-12. On the next Memphis possession, the Showboats drove 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Williams to tight end Sage Surratt. It was a one-possession game heading into the fourth quarter, with Michigan leading 25-18.

But the Panthers answered on the first possession of the final frame. Wes Hills rushed for a 14-yard touchdown to give his team a 32-18 edge. Jake Bates added a 30-yard field goal with five minutes remaining to account for the final tally.

Michigan out-gained Memphis 311-248. The Panthers rushed for 160 yards, compared to just 41 for the Showboats. Williams was 19-of-37 for 248 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Memphis. He was also the Showboats’ leading rusher with two carries for 24 yards. Hills and Matthew Colburn II combined for 31 carries and 150 yards rushing to pace the Panthers.

