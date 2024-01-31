How will the FSU football depth chart shape up. A look at our projected two-deep on offense

Tour of Duty has begun for Florida State football as a rebuilt roster attempts to repeat as ACC Champions in 2024.

The Seminoles are replacing a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, as well as tight end Jaheim Bell.

All are headed to the 2024 NFL Draft.

FSU has brought in 15 transfers, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams and receiver Malik Benson as potential replacements, along with talented freshmen to rebuild the roster.

Here's a look at our early projected depth chart for the FSU offense in 2024.

Quarterback

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) runs with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half December 30, 2023, in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Uiagalelei was brought in to be the starter for the Seminoles in 2024. He has made 40 career starts and has had success in the ACC before with Clemson. FSU has tailored its offense around Uiagalelei's strengths.

But that doesn't mean Glenn won't have a chance to compete. While Glenn struggled in his two starts as a freshman, it's important to remember he missed a huge chunk of the season due to a thumb injury.

Kromenhoek could work his way into blowout games this season. But don't expect him to play more than four games, therefore he could retain his redshirt eligibility.

Running back

Florida State Seminoles running back Caziah Holmes (26) makes his way down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Williams, a transfer from Alabama, has the most experience with a bigger workload. He had 111 rushes last season as the No. 2 running back for the Crimson Tide. Going into the spring, he should be favored to garner the starting role.

Holmes is in his third year with FSU and could see an expanded role if he continues to show the development he showed last year when had four touchdowns on 34 touches last season.

Don't discount the role Davis could play as a freshman. He already has the size to play at the college level before he's gone through a full offseason with strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms.

Tailback

Florida State's Lawrance Toafili (9) is surrounded members of the 2013 team after he scored a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Members of the 2013 team were being honored or the 10-year anniversary of their national championship. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Toafili, a former walk-on, has looked strong in a change-of-pace role and as a pass-catching role. He could see a little more action between the tackles but his strength remains in catching balls out of the backfield.

Like Toafili, Lucas profiles as a receiver, but he's more of a gadget player the Seminoles will look to get out in space to make big plays. His speed will be well-utilized in the offense.

Wide receiver 1

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Benson could not carve out a significant role in a deep Alabama receiving corp as he adjusted from the Junior College level to the FBS level. Another year of experience and his fit in Norvell's offense could make him the favorite to take over the Coleman role.

Who could back up Benson if he wins the role is an open battle. Williamson has flashed his potential throughout his FSU career, but he has struggled to stay healthy. If he can remain on the field, he could carve out a bigger role.

Jacobs had a strong spring last season but injuries hampered him throughout the season. He will look to take the next step.

Wide receiver 2

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) tries to fight off a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Kentron Poitier, Redshirt senior Hykeem Williams, Sophomore

Poitier is another player who flashed and showed off his immense potential last spring. But like Williamson, he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He had a strong showing against Georgia in the Orange Bowl and looks to carry that momentum over.

Williams suffered an ankle injury just as he was finding his groove after he struggled with his conditioning last spring. His size and speed are a rare combination. If he can stay healthy and show more growth, he could easily be the No. 1 WR in this offense.

Slot wide receiver

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) rushes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half December 30, 2023, in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The theme continues. Douglas is another player who has struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons. He proved he could be a go-to receiver last year when he filled in for Wilson and Coleman against Pittsburgh. He had 14 catches for 243 yards.

Hill was a major revelation last spring and summer after his delayed enrollment at FSU. His speed could bring another dimension to the offense, alongside the talent and size the Seminoles could have on the outside.

Tight end

Florida State Seminoles tight end Kyle Morlock (84) pushes back a defender. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Kyle Morlock, Redshirt senior Landen Thomas, Freshman

Morlock was consistent for the Seminoles last season as he adjusted to the FBS level. He had his moments but was never the major threat in the passing game. He could take on a bigger role this season with the defection in the room and his experience.

Thomas is another freshman who could play a big role, as he seems like a player ready for the college level. How he does in the spring and summer could see him starting alongside Morlock when FSU goes with two tight-end sets.

Left tackle

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back CJ Campbell Jr. (22) and offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) celebrate a touchdown against the North Alabama Lions during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Washington, Redshirt senior Jaylen Early, Redshirt sophomore

Washington is a Swiss Army Knife and can play anywhere on the offensive line. He earned All-ACC First-Team honors at tackle and could be slotted to start here,

Early is looking to grow in his role from last season, where the former 4-star saw action in six games and has played in 10 games through his first two seasons.

Left guard

Florida State offensive lineman TJ Ferguson

Terrence Ferguson, Redshirt junior Julian Armella, Redshirt sophomore

Ferguson, another Alabama transfer, started one game for the Crimson Tide last season. He however has shown ability and practiced against a tough Alabama defense which should help prepare him for the ACC.

Armella continues to be a very talented option and if he can take the next step, he has a chance to push Ferguson for playing time.

Center

FSU center Maurice Smith prepares to snap the ball during the Seminoles' first padded practice of spring camp March 12, 2021.

Maurice Smith, Redshirt senior Darius Washington, Redshirt senior

Smith has appeared in 24 games over the last two years for the Seminoles, providing a steady presence at center. He has dealt with some injuries and seems to struggle to stay healthy as the season wears on.

Washington would likely swap out to center if Smith were to go down with an injury, as he did last season.

Right guard

Florida State offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, a first-year transfer from Auburn, speaks during his introductory press conference on Jan. 26, 2023.

Keiondre Jones, Redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt senior

Jones enters the spring as the favorite for the starting job over the Florida transfer. But both have plenty of experience and size. Jones played 451 snaps last season and 2,049 for his career.

Leonard started all 12 games for the Gators last season, playing 775 snaps. He was solid, but unspectacular for Florida. He struggled against FSU, posting a 25.8 pass-blocking grade.

Right tackle

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (63) celebrates a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Jeremiah Byers, Redshirt senior Robert Scott, Redshirt senior

Byers struggled at times adjusting to the FBS level last season but flashed he has the talent and athleticism to play at the level. He needs to work on his strength and consistency this spring to ready himself for a full season.

Scott could push Byers for this role but needs to stay healthy, something he struggled with last season. It is not known if Scott will be 100% this coming season.

