PWHL Minnesota falls 4-0 at Toronto in franchise’s first playoff game

As the No. 1 seed in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs, Toronto chose No. 4 seed Minnesota as its opening-round opponent.

With a 4-0 loss Wednesday night at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum in Game 1 of the best-of-five series, PWHL Minnesota is in danger of becoming the last in, first out in the Walter Cup chase.

Toronto drew an announced crowd of 8,473 on Wednesday. And Coca-Cola Coliseum will again be the site of Game 2 on Friday night.

Natalie Spooner, the PWHL's leading scorer with 20 regular-season goals, netted the league's historic first playoff goal at 9:47 of the opening period. Teammate Emma Maltais buried a power-play chance just 55 seconds into the second period. Later in the period, Blayre Turnbull redirected a puck off her skate and into the Minnesota net for a 3-0 lead at 15:05. Turnbull added her team's fourth goal with less than one minute remaining.

Minnesota outshot Toronto 26-20, but Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell stopped all the shots she faced in the game.

