Purdue's Zach Edey has 'One Shining Moment' in Final Four loss to UConn

Perhaps the biggest tradition in all of sports is a national moment of catharsis that started in 1986: People across the country spending 3 minutes crying together to “One Shining Moment” at the end of the NCAA Tournament.

Monday was no different as Purdue center Zach Edey found himself unable to lead his Boilermakers past the UConn Huskies in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball championship game at State Farm Stadium in suburban Phoenix.

“The ball is tipped, and there you are”

The video montage shows players dealing with loss and grief.

A ball slips away. A game ends. Dan Hurley screams.

Yale knocks off Auburn.

Grand Canyon takes down St. Mary’s.

Oregon bumps off South Carolina.

“You’re running for your life, you’re a shooting star”

But it’s the Final Four that delivers the heartbreaks that hurt the most.

NC State standout DJ Burns was in tears after his Wolfpack lost to Purdue.

Alabama star Mark Sears wore a look of resigned futility after the Crimson Tide was overwhelmed by UConn.

But on Monday night, it was Purdue's turn to join the melodramatic montage.

“And all the years, no one knows/ just how hard you worked/ but now it shows”

It might have hurt, but in time, they’ll realize there’s no shame in losing a championship game.

They were in the arena, and will never be among the rest of us who can only observe and know neither victory nor defeat.

Edey and Purdue might have failed, but they failed in daring greatly — and playing even better for most of March Madness and its April Apex, the Final Four.

“One shining moment, it’s all on the line”

Watching Purdue is like going back in time. In an era where playing fast and shooting 3-pointers the way teenagers send text messages, the Boilermakers took two 3’s in the first half.

Zach “Mount” Edey, meanwhile, scored 16 of his team’s 30 points. He finished with 37 points in his team's 75-60 loss to UConn Huskies for the national championship.

Early on, there was no stopping him. UConn center Donovan Clingan looked small compared to Edey. Same for Huskies reserve Samson Johnson.

There's no simile, analogy or hyperbole that can do this justice, so I’ll just state it as plainly as possible: Clingan is 7-foot-2. The difference in size between Clingan and the average man is the same as the difference between the average man and a kindergartener.

But when Edey decided to assert himself in the post, Clingan disappeared in the Boilermaker’s black and gold shadow.

“One shining moment, there frozen in time”

But the Huskies defend in packs.

The way UConn clanged and banged with Edey in the post all night you would have thought he was a set of pots and pans in a room full of toddlers.

Sometimes, backup guards ran over and just shoved Edey in the back, content to frustrate the likely NBA lottery pick and make him earn his points at the free-throw line. There isn’t enough ice in Arizona to take care of all the bruises on Edey’s limbs and ribs. By the end of the game, his arms looked like they had gone 10 rounds with Adonis Creed.

And with this style of play, there was no way for Purdue to stage a comeback once UConn opened up a lead early in the second half.

The biggest guy in a building packed with more than 74,000 other bodies was brought lowest of all.

And Edey had his moment. Purdue coach Matt Painter subbed him out with 36 seconds left, and Edey buried his face his jersey and hugged his teammates. He didn't make eye contact with anyone as he walked off the court. He didn't break down in tears, but he didn't have to. Millions of fans around the nation were crying for him.

“One shining moment, you reached for the stars”

And no matter what happens for the rest of his life, Edey will know that he was one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. A two-time player of the year, who couldn’t be beaten by any one man in the game.

He just ran into one of the greatest teams ever. And there was nothing he could do.

“One shining moment, you knew”

He’s part of one of the greatest traditions in all of sports, a national moment of catharsis that caps March Madness and its April Apex.

