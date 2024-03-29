Purdue vs. Gonzaga game today: What to know about Sweet 16 March Madness contest

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (31-4) tipped off against the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Sweet 16 of the men's basketball NCAA tournament. Watch the game on TBS/TruTV.

You can't have the men's NCAA Tournament without the potential back-to-back national player of the year.

Zach Edey is back and leading Purdue into March Madness again, and is a major reason the Boilermakers are a No. 1 seed for the second straight season. This time, Purdue is hoping for a better outcome than last year – when it was eliminated by a No. 16 seed – and looking to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980. If Purdue does that, Edey will likely be a big reason for the trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here is everything to know about the Purdue center.

Who will win the East Region? Purdue

Given that the other team in NCAA Tournament history to lose in the first round as a No. 1 seed — Virginia — came back to win the national championship the following year, also as a No. 1 seed, how can you resist this one? After spending much of this season ranked No. 1 in the nation, the Boilermakers showed their fallibility in losing to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. But guess what? That Virginia team that won the national championship did so after losing in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinals. Oh, and by the way, en route to the NCAA tournament title, Virginia beat Purdue in the regional semifinals in overtime.

To get to the regional final this year, Purdue’s toughest test may come in the second round against TCU, if the Horned Frogs can get past Utah State. TCU has the kind of team speed that can cause problems for Purdue and potentially minimize the influence of its 7-4 senior center Zach Edey. But karma is what it is. — Steve Berkowitz

