How Purdue transfer wide receiver Deion Burks has adjusted to life with OU football

NORMAN — OU football’s workouts have been an adjustment for Deion Burks.

The Purdue transfer wide receiver, one of the top players at his position in the NCAA transfer portal in the winter, has been welcomed with open arms since he arrived on campus. He’s adapted seamlessly to his classes and his new teammates, but the Sooners’ offseason drills led by strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt took a bit longer.

“Schmitty, he gets at it,” Burks said. “Players be like, ‘Ah, it’s a chill day today.’ It don’t be chill to me; trying to get adjusted.”

That’s why Burks, who had NFL interest after his breakout season in 2023 with 47 catches for 629 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, transferred to OU. He wanted to be challenged mentally and physically in the SEC and bring his game to where it needs to be at the next level, as well as finishing his college degree.

Burks is known for his explosive vertical speed and twitchiness on the field.

“(OU fans) are going to get the most explosive player,” Burks said of himself. “They’re going to get a hardworking and team player.”

It doesn’t take long for No. 6 in crimson to pop at OU’s spring practices. At 5-foot-9, 189 pounds, Burks plays much bigger and his talent can be spotted from the other end of the field.

“Deion Burks is as competitive a guy as we have on the team,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’ll fit in really well with that group of guys. They have a great chemistry already. That’s been a group where not only do we have numbers and guys that are committed.

Burks has primarily worked in the slot this spring and has been a favorite target of quarterback Jackson Arnold’s. With Arnold, a former five-star recruit, taking over the reins of the Sooners’ offense as they transition to the SEC, Burks is hoping to be the type of weapon that will make an impact every week.

He said after he’s done with Schmitty’s workouts, he’ll be ready to show what he’s capable of in the offense.

Season rewind

OU’s offense has undergone many changes since the start of last season, whether it be hiring a new offensive coordinator, having a new starting quarterback or rebuilding an offensive line. But OU’s wide receivers room might be the deepest position group on the team.

Drake Stoops was the Sooners’ star receiver last season. He finished with 84 receptions, 962 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Outside of Stoops, OU kept most of its production from a season ago. Veteran Jalil Farooq, who racked up 694 receiving yards, and breakout star Nic Anderson, who exploded with 38 receptions and 10 touchdowns and caught the Sooners’ game-winning touchdown vs. Texas, lead the group.

“We’ve seen the best version of Jalil Farooq, which is what you want,” Venables said. “Your best players, so to speak, to always be your best workers, best leaders. So far, through the first part of winter and spring, that’s what Jalil has been. I’ve seen tremendous growth from several guys.”

Senior Andrel Anthony, who missed the second half of last season with a knee injury, isn’t practicing this spring but hopes to play at some point in 2024. Junior Jayden Gibson and sophomore Jaquaize Pettaway also showed flashes of their talent and should contribute more in the fall.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones was also relentless on the recruiting trail last fall and signed talented freshmen Ivan Carreon, KJ Daniels, Zion Kearney and Zion Ragins.

“Throw in Zion and Ivan and Jacob Jordan and several other walk-ons we have, that’s a dang good group of players we have there,” Venables said. “Really excited about the leadership and growth and maturity of that group. Lost a great one in Drake from a leadership standpoint. Love the depth and the buy-in and leadership of this group so far.”

Roster management

Who’s in: Deion Burks, RJr.; Ivan Carreon, Fr.; KJ Daniels, Fr.; Zion Kearney, Fr.; Zion Ragins, Fr.

Who’s out: Drake Stoops, LV Bunkley-Shelton; D.J. Graham II

Depth chart

The starters

Nic Anderson, RSo., 6-4, 213

Deion Burks, RJr., 5-9, 189

Jalil Farooq, Sr., 6-1, 204

The reserves

Andrel Anthony, Sr., 6-1, 183

Jayden Gibson, Jr., 6-5, 200

J.J. Hester, RSr., 6-4, 201

Jaquaize Pettaway, So., 5-10, 192

Brenen Thompson, Jr., 5-9, 165

Zion Kearney, Fr., 6-1, 207

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football receiver Deion Burks fitting in well after Purdue transfer