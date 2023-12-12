OU football adds Deion Burks, Purdue wide receiver, in transfer portal

NORMAN — The Sooners' passing game got more lethal.

OU secured a commitment from Purdue transfer Deion Burks on Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns this season, which helped him earn All-Big Ten second team honors.

"Took me a SEC, but it was gone happen SOONER or later," Burks said via X. "BOOMER."

Burks is a speedster with big-play potential, making him a strong addition to an OU receivers room that already has plenty of depth.

Took me a SEC but it was gone happen SOONER or later #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/sXaSbU8VWu — 𝐃𝐞𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐬 (@deionkburks) December 12, 2023

Redshirt fifth-year receiver Drake Stoops is out of eligibility, but Jalil Farooq is able to return for his senior season. He has caught 41 passes for 637 yards and two touchdowns this season.

OU also boasts a talented young duo of Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. Anderson is a redshirt freshman who caught 31 catches for 725 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season, while Gibson is a sophomore who caught 13 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns.

Then there's Andrel Anthony, who shined with the Sooners before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Texas on Oct. 7. The junior finished with 27 catches for 429 yards and one touchdown in six games.

It's a stacked group, giving five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold plenty of options next season as he looks to replace Dillon Gabriel.

