Purdue football gets Georgia defensive back Nyland Green in transfer portal

Nyland Green, a defensive back who played three seasons at Georgia, announced his commitment to Purdue football on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Green, 6-1 and 185 pounds, appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs this season, registering 7 tackles.

He was a Class of 2021 four-star prospect and a national top-100 defensive back recruit out of Newton, Georgia.

