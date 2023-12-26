Purdue football gets Georgia defensive back Nyland Green in transfer portal
Nyland Green, a defensive back who played three seasons at Georgia, announced his commitment to Purdue football on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Green, 6-1 and 185 pounds, appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs this season, registering 7 tackles.
He was a Class of 2021 four-star prospect and a national top-100 defensive back recruit out of Newton, Georgia.
From the G to the P🚂@Coach_Walters @CoachCarterPur @BoilerFootball #BoilerUp #AirStrike pic.twitter.com/BnTF7pdoTs
— Nyland Green (@nylandgreen1) December 25, 2023
