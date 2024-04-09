Recap: Purdue falls short of national championship as UConn repeats

Purdue basketball seeks its first national championship tonight when it takes on defending champ Connecticut in Glendale, Arizona. The Boilermakers (34-4) and Huskies (36-3) have been the favorites all season.

Purdue beat N.C. State 63-50 to reach the title game, while UConn beat Alabama 86-72, its narrowest winning margin in the tournament. The Boilermakers are led by senior center and two-time national player of the year Zach Edey, while the Huskies come at opponents in waves.

Sam King, Kyle Neddenriep and Gregg Doyel are courtside, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Final: UConn 75, Purdue 60

Purdue stays with UConn for the first 18 minutes but can't keep up the rest of the way as the Huskies apply pressure on all fronts in winning their second consecutive national championship.

Zach Edey, Purdue's career leader in points (2,516) and rebounds (1,321), has 37 and 10. Braden Smith scores 12 with 8 assists (Purdue's only assists). The rest of the Boilermakers score 11 points.

That's Purdue's lowest scoring output of the season and it loses the rebounding battle by 7. Purdue is 1-of-7 on 3-pointers and 11-of-15 on free throws.

Tristen Newton scores 20 with 7 assists for UConn, which won all its NCAA Tournament games by at least 14 points. Stephon Castle has 15 points. Cam Spencer has 11 points and 8 rebounds. Donovan Clingan has 11 points.

2:14 left 2H: UConn 69, Purdue 56

The Huskies remain methodical and trade free throws for Zach Edey baskets. There was also this odd UConn turnover.

Dan Hurley just pushed Cam Spencer to run the play🤣🤣



End Result: TURNOVER🤧

pic.twitter.com/GLHR6E5Ehp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 9, 2024

4:52 left 2H: UConn 65, Purdue 49

UConn takes its time with possessions and Purdue can't make any headway.

UConn also outrebounding Purdue 32-23



Purdue: 5 assists, 8 turnovers

UConn: 14 assists, 5 turnovers



No idea how UConn lost three times this season. https://t.co/vtXPCDYbfU — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 9, 2024

7:52 left 2H: UConn 59, Purdue 42

Donovan Clingan has 4 fouls. Edey's short hook is Purdue's first field goal in 4 minutes.

9:27 left 2H: UConn 56, Purdue 40

Alex Karaban's 3 from the left corner followed by Hassan Diarra's layup give UConn its biggest lead.

THE HUSKIES ARE ROLLING @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/urDTrIs7qA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 9, 2024

11:31 left 2H: UConn 51, Purdue 38

Tristen Newton has 16 points, 4 assists; Cam Spencer has 9 points, 8 assists.

Zach Edey has 20 points, 7 rebounds; Purdue is 1-of-4 on 3-pointers for the game.

13:54 left 2H: UConn 47, Purdue 38

UConn's rebounding edge is up to 7.

Zach Edey hits 2 free throws, his first points in 11+ minutes.

Samson Johnson has alley-oop dunks on two straight plays, and UConn is up by double digits.

SLAMson Johnson!! pic.twitter.com/yDrX4JfHmV — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 9, 2024

15:54 left 2H: UConn 43, Purdue 34

Donovan Clingan and Lance Jones have 3 fouls each.

Cam Heide throws down a mammoth putback dunk.

CAM HEIDE



pic.twitter.com/B2jH7QD3mE — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 9, 2024

17:30 left 2H: UConn 41, Purdue 32

Zach Edey has missed a couple of point-blank shots early in the second half.

Tristen Newton hits a 3 off of an offensive rebound, and UConn has its biggest lead at 39-30.

Halftime: UConn 36, Purdue 30

Zach Edey has 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Braden Smith has 9 points (4-of-7 shooting), 3 rebounds and 3 assists. The rest of the Boilers have 5 points.

Purdue is 1-of-2 on 3-pointers and 3-of-4 on free throws.

For UConn, Tristen Newton has 11 points, and Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer and Hassas Diarra have 7 each. Diarra is the only bench player on either team to score.

UConn holds a slim rebounding edge, 16-15. Purdue has 5 turnovers, UConn 3.

Clark Kellogg noted UConn's backcourt has a 29-12 scoring edge: "If (Purdue) can't get better perimeter play in the second half, you can't win."

UConn has won 47 straight games when leading at halftime.

UConn gets the last basket of the half 👏



They head to the locker room up 6 👀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YgZvcZo1fD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

2:09 left 1H: UConn 32, Purdue 30

Braden Smith hits a ring wing 3 to give him 9 points. That's Purdue's first 3-pointer of the game.

Braden Smith knocks down Purdue's first three of the night 🔥#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/kXtv7EnhHu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

3:49 left 1H: UConn 30, Purdue 25

Tristen Newton gets a backdoor layup, and UConn leads 30-25 after its 9-2 run.

Donovan Clingan gets the and-1 against Caleb Furst, and UConn leads 26-23.

Zach Edey had something to say to Dan Hurley 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6GDPgkfVM — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 9, 2024

6:50 left 1H: Purdue 23, UConn 23

Zach Edey gives Purdue a 23-21 lead. He has 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra have 7 each for UConn.

Players with 2 fouls: Lance Jones of Purdue, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson of UConn.

Braden Smith hits a runner from the left side to tie it at 21.

Hassan Diarra's 3 gives UConn the lead again.

Smith hits a runner from the right side to tie it at 18.

11:28 left 1H: UConn 18, Purdue 16

Mason Gillis is at the free throw line out of the timeout. Zach Edey has 11 straight Purdue points.

Edey is a ballerina at the rim @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/PzYIYGYCOc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 9, 2024

Hassan Diarra scores out of a broken play, putting UConn up 18-16.

13:00 left 1H: UConn 14, Purdue 13

Zach Edey has 8 points, 1 rebound and 2 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton hits a 3, and UConn is 2-of-5 from deep.

Out of the timeout, Braden Smith tosses up an alley-oop for a Zach Edey slam to tie it at 11.

15:04 left 1H: UConn 11, Purdue 9

Cam Spencer has 7 points and 1 assist. He's working on Fletcher Loyer, who has 1 foul. Zach Edey has 4 points.

Cam is heating up in the early going ♨️



He's taken three and made three 🎯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fFojVllnSP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

18:00 left 1H: Purdue 5, UConn 3

Lance Jones gets an and-1. UConn came into this game trailing for just 4:06 of game time all tournament.

Cam Spencer hits a 3 from the right wing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scores the game's first points on a post-up.

Zach Edey can't get a clear shot against Donovan Clingan on Purdue's opening possession.

It's gonna be a battle between these two all night long pic.twitter.com/tAqDoWlRaE — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 9, 2024

What channel is Purdue vs. UConn on?

TV: TBS/TruTV, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysis), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting).

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84.

Purdue's best players

(NCAA Tournament averages)

Zach Edey, 7-4 senior: 28 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocked shots

Fletcher Loyer, 6-4 sophomore: 11.6 points, 2.8 assists, 50% 3-pointers

Braden Smith, 6-0 sophomore: 8.4 points, 34.8% 3-pointers, 8.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals

Lance Jones, 6-1 grad: 9.6 points, 39.3% 3s, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals

Trey Kaufman-Renn, 6-9 junior: 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds

Mason Gillis, 6-6 senior: 4.0 points, 40% 3s, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists

UConn's best players

Donovan Clingan, 7-2 sophomore: 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, 3.6 blocked shots, 1 steal

Cam Spencer, 6-4 grad: 13.8 points, 43.5% 3s, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals

Tristen Newton, 6-5 freshman: 13.4 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds

Stephon Castle, 6-6 freshman: 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds

Alex Karaban, 6-8 junior: 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds

Hassan Diarra, 6-2 senior: 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Has Purdue won a national championship?

No. The Boilermakers lost to UCLA in the 1969 championship game, and made the Final Four in 1980.

Has UConn won a national championship?

The Huskies won last year's championship, and are trying to be the first to repeat since Florida in 2006 and '07. Connecticut has won championships in 1999, 2004, '11, '14 and '23

Who is favored in the Final Four championship game?

via BetMGM

Favorite: UConn by 7.5 points

Over/under: 145.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue +250, UConn -300

ESPN's matchup predictor says UConn has a 54.3% chance of winning.

