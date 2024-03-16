Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin: Live updates from Big Ten Tournament semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Following a last-minute survival of Michigan State Friday afternoon, Top-seeded Purdue is back at Saturday in its quest to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions.

The fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers stand in the way. It's the second time in the last three games the rivals will meet. Tipoff at the Target Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner advances to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game against either Illinois or Nebraska.

Purdue won both previous meetings, including 75-69 on Feb. 4 and 78-70 last Sunday on senior day when the Boilers capped a perfect record at Mackey Arena.

You can keep up with live scoring updates here, and with in-game developments by following Lafayette Journal & Courier Purdue beat writer Sam King on X (formally Twitter).

Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin at Big Ten Tournament: Live score updates

Pregaming

More: How to watch Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Tournament semifinal, scouting report

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) fights for a ball against Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) during the second half of their game at Mackey Arena.

More: With Braden Smith on bench, Purdue basketball shows off its depth against Michigan State

More: How Purdue basketball survived its Big Ten Tourney opener thanks to Fletcher Loyer

More: 'That's why he's here.' Lance Jones gives Purdue basketball what it needs — and more.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Purdue basketball score vs. Wisconsin: Big Ten tourney live updates