How to watch Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Tournament semifinal, scouting report

MINNEAPOLIS − For the second time in its last three games, Purdue basketball has a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The winner advances to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game against either Illinois or Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (29-3) defeated Michigan State 67-62 in Friday's quarterfinal and Wisconsin beat Northwestern to set up a third meeting between Purdue and the Badgers.

Purdue won both previous meetings, including 75-69 on Feb. 4 and 78-70 last Sunday on senior day when the Boilers capped a perfect record at home.

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) dunks as Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Wisconsin

AJ Storr scored a career-high 30 for the Badgers in their quarterfinal win over Northwestern. Storr is Wisconsin's top scorer, averaging 16.2 points per game and has 31 combined points in two games against Purdue this season. Steven Crowl's 7.3 rebounds per game are tops on the Badgers.

More: Michigan State tried to bully Purdue. But these Boilers won't be pushed around.

Wisconsin (21-12) played Friday without starting guard Chucky Hepburn. Additionally, starter Tyler Wahl briefly left the game against Northwestern with an injury, but later returned.

Braden Smith injury

Purdue point guard Braden Smith, like Wahl, left Friday's quarterfinal with an injury only to return later and help his team hold on for a victory.

More: With Braden Smith on bench, Purdue basketball shows off its depth against Michigan State

Smith, with ice wrapped around his lower right leg, said Friday he'll play the semifinal game against the Badgers. Smith averaged 13 points, 7.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Zach Edey vs Wisconsin

Purdue has played the Badgers six times in Edey's four seasons, winning four, including all three meetings the past two seasons.

In those six games, Edey, the two-time National Player of the Year, is averaging 20.3 points, 12 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks and is shooting 60 percent.

Edey needs 12 points to tie Rick Mount's Purdue career scoring record of 2,323.

How to watch Purdue vs Wisconsin

▶ Time: 1 p.m. ET

▶ TV: CBS

▶ Radio: WAZY-FM 96.5 (Lafayette)

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How to watch Purdue basketball vs Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament