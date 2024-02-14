Has Purdue basketball turned a corner defensively?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue basketball took two losses to rival Indiana last season personally, fueling the Boilermakers to a season sweep of the Hoosiers this year.

The team took something else personally, too.

Defense used to be a staple of the Purdue basketball program.

Even with a 22-2 record, the Boilermakers had gotten by more than a few times simply by just outscoring their opponent in some back-and-forth offensive showcases.

But maybe, just maybe, Purdue has turned a corner.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) attempts to steal the ball from Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 79-59.

"When we keep the ball out of the paint, I think good things happen," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "It doesn't mean we're carte blanche and that's it, but when we can do a better job of not letting the ball get in there through the drive or the post, we have more success."

On Indiana's first four possessions last Saturday, the Hoosiers scored four times in the paint. On the Hoosiers' fifth possession, they drew a foul. Then Purdue turned a corner defensively.

Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau, who had success against the Boilermakers earlier this season, were held in check.

After a hot start, Galloway was kept scoreless in the second half. Reneau, hindered by foul trouble, went 3-for-9 and also was scoreless in the second half.

After the Hoosiers were kept to just 59 points in Mackey Arena, Purdue has now held six of its last seven opponents to 70 points or fewer.

The outlier, obviously, a 104-96 overtime win against Northwestern. On the flip side of recent low-scoring totals by Purdue opponents is the fact that Northwestern game marked the fifth time the Boilers allowed at least 84 points.

Purdue ranks 50th nationally, eight spots higher than before the Indiana game, in defensive efficiency coming off one of its better performances this season.

The Boilermakers face only two teams the rest of the regular season ranked in the top 50 in offensive efficiency, Illinois and Wisconsin on March 5 and March 10, respectively.

By then, Purdue might have the Big Ten regular season title wrapped up.

If the Boilermakers do, continued offensive success will be a big reason. But maybe, just maybe, it will also be due to better defensive play.

